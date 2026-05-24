CBSE will fairly review 2026 photocopy scans for errors
India
Worried about blurry or incomplete scanned answer sheets? CBSE says it has your back.
The board has assured students that any unclear scans, missing answers, or marking mistakes flagged during the 2026 photocopy process will be reviewed through the prescribed mechanism and addressed fairly.
CBSE extends deadline to May 24
CBSE has extended the deadline to request scanned answer sheets to May 24, 2026, after some students faced portal glitches and payment delays.
The board also warned against falling for fake news about re-evaluation being canceled. Official information is available on its website and verified social media handles.
The board stressed that all flagged answer sheets are double-checked by subject experts to keep things transparent and fair.