CCTV footage questions husband Samarth Singh in Twisha Sharma death India May 18, 2026

The death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma in Bhopal is under intense scrutiny after CCTV footage surfaced.

The video shows Twisha heading to her rooftop on May 10, and soon after, her husband Samarth Singh and two others carrying her half-naked body downstairs, raising doubts about Singh's version of events.

She was found hanging at home two days later, just five months into her marriage.