CCTV footage questions husband Samarth Singh in Twisha Sharma death
The death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma in Bhopal is under intense scrutiny after CCTV footage surfaced.
The video shows Twisha heading to her rooftop on May 10, and soon after, her husband Samarth Singh and two others carrying her half-naked body downstairs, raising doubts about Singh's version of events.
She was found hanging at home two days later, just five months into her marriage.
Family seeks 2nd autopsy at AIIMS
Twisha's family accuses Singh and his relatives of dowry harassment and murder, pointing to suspicious timing in the footage.
Singh is missing but claims Twisha struggled with mental health issues, something her family strongly denies.
They're pushing for a second autopsy at AIIMS Delhi, saying the investigation isn't fair.
Meanwhile, Singh's mother has secured anticipatory bail, and the SIT is still investigating as both families share conflicting stories.