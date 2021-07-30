Home / News / India News / Government expert panel recommends conducting trials on mixing Covishield, COVAXIN
India

Government expert panel recommends conducting trials on mixing Covishield, COVAXIN

Written by
Ramya Patelkhana
Last updated on Jul 30, 2021, 11:33 am
Government expert panel recommends conducting trials on mixing Covishield, COVAXIN
Credits:
COVID-19 vaccine cocktail: Expert panel gives nod for study on mixing Covishield, COVAXIN doses

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has given its go-ahead for conducting clinical trials involving the mixing and matching of Covishield and COVAXIN vaccine doses. The expert panel Thursday recommended granting permission to the Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore in Tamil Nadu for carrying out the trials on mixing of these vaccine doses. Here's more.

In this article
SEC's nod

It will be India's first ever mix-and-match vaccine study

The SEC, amid increasing discussions on the supposed greater efficacy of mixing different COVID-19 vaccines, deliberated in detail on the application moved by CMC, Vellore for trials on the interchangeability of Covishield and COVAXIN doses. This will be India's first-ever mix-and-match study involving the two vaccines. The SEC met Thursday to discuss crucial issues concerning the updating of the current COVID-19 protocol being followed.

Details

The study will be conducted on 300 healthy volunteers

Credits:

"The expert panel discussed a study protocol by CMC, Vellore for interchangeability of COVAXIN and Covishield vaccines and gave its green signal," said a senior government official. The trials will be reportedly conducted among 300 volunteers—split into two groups. While the first group takes Covishield as the first dose and COVAXIN as the second, the other group will receive COVAXIN first and Covishield later.

The study

Aim is to assess whether one can take different shots

"The SEC, after detailed deliberations, recommended granting permission to CMC, Vellore, for conducting the phase-4 clinical trial covering 300 healthy volunteers for mixing of COVID-19 vaccines COVAXIN and Covishield," a source told India.com. "The aim of the study is to assess whether a person can be given two different vaccine shots—one each of Covishield and COVAXIN—to complete the inoculation course," the source said.

Experts' say

What do the experts say about this mix-and-match strategy?

Credits:

The mix-and-match of COVID-19 vaccines is a method of immunization involving the administration of two doses from different makers. Many experts believe giving two vaccines developed on different platforms would produce a better immune response, offering greater protection against COVID-19. However, some feel it's not a good idea as these vaccines are manufactured differently and the end result may not really be favorable.

Different strategies

The homologous and heterologous prime-boost immunization strategies

This mix-and-match vaccination strategy is called heterologous prime-boost immunization, which has reportedly been used in vaccine development to fight Ebola and experimental vaccines for HIV/AIDS, too. Traditionally, however, homologous prime-boost vaccination, involving the administration of doses of the same vaccine, is followed. But some studies have shown that prime-boost with different jabs comprising the same antigens could trigger better immune responses than homologous prime-boost.

Covishield v/s COVAXIN

Covishield and COVAXIN are based on different vaccine platforms

Credits:

To note, Covishield—based on the viral vector platform—has been developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and is manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII). Whereas COVAXIN—based on inactivated whole virion platform—has been developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Covishield, COVAXIN, and Russia's Sputnik V are the vaccines currently being administered as part of India's vaccination drive.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Delhi seeks reversal of Rakesh Asthana's appointment as police commissioner

Latest News

England pacer James Anderson turns 39: Decoding his achievements

Sports

IPL: Mumbai Indians appoint Vinay Kumar as talent scout

Sports

Kartik Aaryan's next is 'Freddy,' and then 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' remake

Entertainment

Huawei launches its camera-centric P50 and P50 Pro flagship smartphones

Technology

OPPO Reno6 5G now available for purchase in India

Technology

Latest India News

Delhi seeks reversal of Rakesh Asthana's appointment as police commissioner

India

27% OBC reservation, 10% EWS in medical courses: Modi

India

Jharkhand judge's hit-and-run 'accident' reaches SC as CCTV suggests murder

India

Gujarat: Video showing hundreds of blackbucks crossing road goes viral

India

Kerala imposes complete weekend lockdown following spike in COVID-19 cases

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Related News

Expert panel says no to Covovax's children trials in India

India

1st dose Covishield, 2nd dose COVAXIN: Vaccination blunder in UP

India

India may buy 50mn Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses: Details here

India

COVAXIN phase 2/3 trials for 2-18-year-olds recommended by expert panel

India

Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) News

Foreign COVID-19 vaccines: Decision on EUA applications within three days

India

Panel recommends permission for Phase I Intranasal COVID-19 vaccine trial

India

'Finally paid off,' says Adar Poonawalla after Covishield gets approval

India

Coronavirus vaccine: Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN gets expert panel nod

India

Coronavirus: India's daily death toll remained under 300 last week

India
Trending Topics