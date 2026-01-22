Census 2027: Here's what the Home Ministry wants to know about your home
The Home Ministry just dropped the list of 33 questions for Census 2027's first phase, happening April-September 2026.
This "houselisting" round will ask about everything from what your house is made of and how many rooms you have, to who lives with you and if the head of your household belongs to a Scheduled Caste or Tribe.
Why does it matter?
This phase isn't just a paperwork exercise—it collects housing and household data that help prepare the frame for the population enumeration (Phase II), which will update India's population data for the first time since 2011 and helps spot gaps in basics like water, toilets, and internet access.
Your answers will shape future policies on infrastructure, digital access, and even set up for Phase II—the first major caste count since 1931.
Plus, there'll be an online self-enumeration option before lakhs of enumerators visit homes using mobile apps.