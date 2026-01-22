Census 2027: Here's what the Home Ministry wants to know about your home

Why does it matter?

This phase isn't just a paperwork exercise—it collects housing and household data that help prepare the frame for the population enumeration (Phase II), which will update India's population data for the first time since 2011 and helps spot gaps in basics like water, toilets, and internet access.

Your answers will shape future policies on infrastructure, digital access, and even set up for Phase II—the first major caste count since 1931.

Plus, there'll be an online self-enumeration option before lakhs of enumerators visit homes using mobile apps.