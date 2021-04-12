Home / News / India News / COVID-19: Central inspection teams flag issues in worst-hit states
India

COVID-19: Central inspection teams flag issues in worst-hit states

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on Apr 12, 2021, 11:21 am
COVID-19: Central inspection teams flag issues in worst-hit states

The central inspection teams sent to three of the worst-hit states in the current wave of COVID-19 - Maharashtra, Punjab, and Chhattisgarh - have flagged various problems they are facing.

The expert teams were sent to these states by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day after he held a review meeting.

Here's more.

In this article
Majority of new COVID-19 deaths coming from three states High occupancy, low oxygen supply key issues in Maharashtra Punjab witnesses shortage of health workers, low testing rates Chhattisgarh sees unavailability of ambulances and other issues India witnesses unprecedented second wave of COVID-19

Data

Majority of new COVID-19 deaths coming from three states

These three states have been reporting the highest number of new COVID-19 deaths in the country. In the last 24-hour period, 839 deaths were reported - 309 of them were in Maharashtra, 123 in Chhattisgarh, and 58 in Punjab.

Maharashtra

High occupancy, low oxygen supply key issues in Maharashtra

The central teams observed the following:

The occupancy rates of available hospital beds are very high in Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Nagpur, and Nandurbar districts.

The authorities in Aurangabad depend on neighboring districts for the management of critical patients.

The supply of medical oxygen is a matter of concern in Bhandara, Palghar, Osmanabad, and Pune.

Meanwhile, defective ventilators have been reported in Satara and Latur districts.

Punjab

Punjab witnesses shortage of health workers, low testing rates

In Punjab, there is no dedicated COVID-19 facility in SAS Nagar and Rupnagar districts.

The hospital bed occupancy rates are high in SAS Nagar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana.

There are also issues with the procurement of ventilators for proper management in SBS Nagar.

A shortage of health workers has been reported in Patiala, SAS Nagar, and Rupnagar.

Meanwhile, low testing rates have been reported from Patiala.

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh sees unavailability of ambulances and other issues

Hospital bed occupancy rates are high in Balod, Raipur, Durg, and Mahasamund districts.

A limited availability of oxygen as well as oxygen wastage have been reported in Raipur.

There is a shortage of health workers in Durg, Jashpur, and Rajnandgaon districts.

Adequate number of ambulances is not available in Durg.

There is apparently no restriction on the movement of people even in containment zones.

Situation in India

India witnesses unprecedented second wave of COVID-19

India is in the middle of an unprecedented second wave of COVID-19 amid growing concerns over mutated strains of the virus.

In fact, the country on Sunday reported nearly 1.7 lakh fresh infections, the biggest single-day spike yet, taking the nationwide tally past 1.35 crore.

India's active caseload also reached 11,08,087 on Sunday, the highest ever. The death toll stands at over 1.70 lakh.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi to be known as Sanskrit City
Latest News
Prince Harry to attend Prince Philip's funeral sans Meghan Markle
World
BTS announces online concert Bang Bang Con 2021, ARMY excited
Entertainment
COVID-19 second wave worrying, be extra cautious: Adityanath
India
Sensex nosedives over 1,400 points in early trade
Business
Uttar Pradesh: Varanasi to be known as Sanskrit City
India
Latest India News
India to get 5 more COVID-19 vaccines by October: Report
India
Delhi's fourth COVID-19 wave 'more dangerous', says Arvind Kejriwal
India
Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA misbehaves with doctor after patient's death
India
Coronavirus: 15-day lockdown likely in Maharashtra from tomorrow
India
Delhi announces new coronavirus curbs: Know what's allowed, what's not
India
Trending Topics