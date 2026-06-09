Central Vista redevelopment tears down Udyog Bhawan, former ministries' offices
India
Udyog Bhawan, a landmark central government building around 1957, is being torn down as part of the big Central Vista redevelopment. This follows the recent demolition of Nirman Bhawan.
Both buildings were home to key ministries like commerce, heavy industries, health, and more.
Ministries shift, traffic upgrades planned
The ministries have shifted to new or temporary offices at places like Kartavya Bhawan-3 and other Common Central Secretariat complexes.
To handle traffic around the revamped area, plans include smarter signals using AI, more parking spots, and better public transport: think bus and metro accessibility to popular spots like Kartavya Path lawns and the Yuge Yugeen museum.