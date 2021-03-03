Home / News / India News / Utilize all private hospitals for vaccination drive: Centre tells states
India

Utilize all private hospitals for vaccination drive: Centre tells states

Written by
Shalini Ojha
Last updated on Mar 03, 2021, 10:27 am
Utilize all private hospitals for vaccination drive: Centre tells states

With lakhs of people registering to get the dose of coronavirus vaccine after the second phase of the inoculation drive started on Monday, the Centre on Tuesday allowed states to make use of all private hospitals, even those who aren't linked with government health schemes, for administering jabs, reports Indian Express.

Hospitals can also extend vaccination sessions after consulting with state governments.

In this article
Registrations crossed 50 lakh since second phase began on Monday States allowed to enlist private hospitals with riders Vaccinations needn't necessarily stop at 5 pm People faced issues but speed is good: Dr. Sharma There are enough vaccines, don't store doses In some states, 100% of healthcare workers got first dose

Details

Registrations crossed 50 lakh since second phase began on Monday

The second phase targets those aged above 60 and above 45 having co-morbidities; the first phase was meant for healthcare and frontline workers.

In the first two days, 10,000 private hospitals enrolled under Ayushman Bharat Scheme, 600 under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), and State Health Insurance worked as vaccination centers.

But with registrations crossing 50 lakh, the Centre decided to expand the drive.

Directions

States allowed to enlist private hospitals with riders

On Tuesday, Union Heath Secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a high-level meeting, that also saw Dr. Ram S Sharma, Chairman of the Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration, in attendance.

States were directed to enlist all private hospitals for vaccination. The private facilities, however, must have an adequate number of vaccinators, proper management to monitor Adverse Events Following Immunisation, and cold chain storage.

Quote

Vaccinations needn't necessarily stop at 5 pm

"Co-WIN 2.0 doesn't provide for a 9 am to 5 pm vaccination session. It has done away with the timeline. If the hospital has the capacity, the system permits the hospital to do vaccinations even after 5 pm," Bhushan said in a briefing earlier.

Statement

People faced issues but speed is good: Dr. Sharma

Dr. Sharma admitted that people faced problems during self-registration but seemed pleased with the numbers.

"Every hour around 2 lakh have been registering. This is good speed. However, if there are any issues, we will resolve them," he said.

He also underlined that Co-WIN app 2.0 is not meant for registrations. "Only Aarogya Setu provides that facility or beneficiaries can register on the website," he added.

Availability

There are enough vaccines, don't store doses

During the meeting, states were told to allot adequate vaccines to centers as there are enough doses.

They were asked not to "store, reserve, conserve or create a buffer stock of the COVID-19 vaccines at the State and district levels."

"Ensure adequate allocation of vaccines to all hospitals (government and private) for the entire duration for which sessions has been planned," states were informed.

Do you know?

In some states, 100% of healthcare workers got first dose

Meanwhile, all healthcare workers in Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Lakshadweep have been given the first dose of vaccine. "Some of these states had reported hesitancy. Tamil Nadu was a particular cause of concern. This is a significant improvement," Bhushan said.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Coronavirus: India's tally reaches 11.13 million with 12K+ new cases
Latest News
Maharashtra: Man dies after getting second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
India
California: Crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
World
2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 motorcycle launched at Rs. 3.18 lakh
Auto
Cristiano Ronaldo marks 600th league appearance with a goal
Sports
Odisha students tested COVID-19 positive due to faulty testing kits
India
Latest India News
Coronavirus: India's tally reaches 11.13 million with 12K+ new cases
India
Haryana to reserve 75% private sector jobs for locals
India
BJP minister sparks row after getting COVID-19 vaccine at home
India
Maharashtra: 26 government officials test positive for coronavirus
India
Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, wife get COVID-19 vaccine shot
India
Related Timelines
COVID-19 vaccination: Private hospitals can't charge more than Rs. 250/shot
India
Private hospitals to charge for COVID-19 vaccine: Details here
India
Private hospitals may get coronavirus vaccine by March: Serum CEO
India
Centre releases FAQs on India's COVID-19 vaccination drive: Details here
India
Trending Topics