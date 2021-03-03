Utilize all private hospitals for vaccination drive: Centre tells states

"Co-WIN 2.0 doesn't provide for a 9 am to 5 pm vaccination session. It has done away with the timeline. If the hospital has the capacity, the system permits the hospital to do vaccinations even after 5 pm," Bhushan said in a briefing earlier.
Meanwhile, all healthcare workers in Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Lakshadweep have been given the first dose of vaccine. "Some of these states had reported hesitancy. Tamil Nadu was a particular cause of concern. This is a significant improvement," Bhushan said.