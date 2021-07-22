Home / News / India News / Centre slams Twitter in Parliament over non-compliance of IT rules
India

Centre slams Twitter in Parliament over non-compliance of IT rules

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on Jul 22, 2021, 05:17 pm
Centre slams Twitter in Parliament over non-compliance of IT rules
The Indian government criticized Twitter in the Parliament over its non-compliance with the new IT rules.

The Indian government said that Twitter's earlier statement expressing concerns over freedom of expression in India was a tactic to divert attention from its non-compliance with the country's laws at that time. Twitter had made such a statement in May about the new Information Technology rules, over which the social media company and the Indian government have been engaged in a months-long tussle.

In this article
Statement

'Right to speech and expression can't be infringed by anyone'

"The statement of Twitter was possibly an effort to divert the attention from the non-compliance to the Information Technology Rules, 2021 and Indian laws at that stage," Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for Information Technology, said in a written reply in the Parliament. He said the fundamental right to speech and expression is constitutionally guaranteed and cannot be violated by anybody.

Quote

'No threat to Twitter officials in India'

"Government is committed to the growth of a vibrant technology and Internet ecosystem in the country. Government has also assured that representatives of social media platforms including Twitter remain safe in India and there is no threat to their personal safety and security," Chandrasekhar added.

Context

Twitter and Indian government's months-long feud

Twitter and the Indian government have been involved in a months-long tussle over the compliance of the new IT rules. The rules, that were notified this February, require social media giants to appoint India-based grievance and compliance officers. The deadline to abide by those rules expired in May, after which Twitter lost its legal shield in India and is currently facing several police cases.

Details

Twitter appoints officers, publishes compliance report

Following criticism from the government and court orders, Twitter has appointed an interim Chief Compliance Officer and a Resident Grievance Officer. It has also published a compliance report for June 2021. Earlier, Dharmendra Chatur, an interim Grievance Officer appointed by Twitter, had quit within one month of his joining. Twitter, however, has also indicated it may challenge the IT rules in court.

Quote

'Twitter has informed IT Ministry about physical contact address'

"They (Twitter India) have appointed Chief Compliance Officer and a Resident Grievance Officer as a contingent arrangement and have also informed the Ministry about physical contact address in India. They have also published the compliance report of June 2021," Chandrasekhar informed the Parliament.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Pegasus: Amnesty says never claimed leaked numbers were actually hacked

Latest News

Bose's next-generation Sleepbuds will help you sleep faster

Technology

Statistical analysis of Chelsea versus Liverpool rivalry

Sports

HBO drops three-part 'Obama' documentary trailer, reveals its release date

Entertainment

Coronavirus: India refutes reports of 'vastly undercounted' deaths

India

'Pehli Baar' song is better than previous 'Hungama 2' tracks

Entertainment

Latest India News

Pegasus: Amnesty says never claimed leaked numbers were actually hacked

India

I-T raids on Dainik Bhaskar group; 'attempt to stifle democracy'

India

Rahul Gandhi, other MPs protest at Parliament against farm laws

India

Maharashtra: Heavy rains batter Thane, Palghar

India

Board exams for private students to begin on August 16

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Related News

Pegasus row: Both Parliament Houses adjourned as Opposition protests

Politics

Government withdraws letter to Apple for compliance with IT Rules

Business

Will appoint grievance officer in 8 weeks, Twitter tells court

India

IT Rules law of the land; Twitter must comply: Centre

India

Twitter News

Veteran thespian Urmil Kumar Thapliyal dies at 78

India

Twitter is killing its disappearing tweets feature called Fleets

Technology

'Didn't litter Ladakh': Aamir Khan clarifies after social media call-out

Entertainment

Delete tweets against Lakshmi Puri, Delhi HC tells Saket Gokhale

India

'Tandoor' trailer: Refreshes memory about a horrific 1995 murder case

Entertainment
Trending Topics