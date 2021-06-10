Home / News / India News / Centre to launch nationwide campaign to counter vaccination drive rumors
Centre to launch nationwide campaign to counter vaccination drive rumors

A nationwide campaign will be launched by social and educational institutions to curb rumors and apprehensions spread by nefarious and vested interests about the world's largest anti-coronavirus vaccination drive being conducted in India, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said in Mumbai on Thursday. The campaign Jaan Hai To Jahaan Hai, will be launched in villages and remote areas of the country.

Which committees and organizations are part of the campaign?

State Haj committees, Waqf boards, their associate organizations, Central Waqf Council, Maulana Azad Education Foundation, and other social and educational institutions will be part of this campaign. The senior BJP minister said Women Self Help Groups will also be included in the campaign. These groups will inform the people about some narrow-minded self-interests creating fear and confusion on the vaccines.

Be wary of narrow-minded elements creating confusion: Naqvi

The above-named organizations and groups will encourage people to get vaccinated to tackle the pandemic, the minister said. "Unfortunately, some narrow-minded elements are creating confusion and fear on the vaccination front. They are not only enemies of the health and well-being of the people but also of the country. We have to remain cautious of such people," Naqvi said.

India has vaccinated over 24.30 crore people to date

The Central government is running the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive in India. As many as 24.30 crore people in India have been vaccinated so far. Naqvi who chaired the Haj 2021 review meeting at Haj House in South Mumbai, said preparations regarding this year's Haj are complete, but keeping in view the pandemic, India will stand with the Saudi Arabian government's decision.

