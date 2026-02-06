Chandigarh court gets bomb threat email, area cordoned off
Chandigarh's district court was the subject of a security alert on Friday when a bomb threat email was received around 11:40am and Court Superintendent Gurmeet Singh informed police.
Police and emergency teams rushed in, cordoned off the area, and brought in three bomb squads plus a forensic team to check every corner under senior officers' watch.
Cybercrime unit now tracking who sent the email
Thankfully, no explosives or suspicious items turned up—so everyone was safe. The cybercrime unit is now trying to track down who sent the email.
This is actually the fourth fake bomb scare at this court complex; one of the earlier three incidents was similar.
There have also been recent hoaxes targeting courts and schools across Punjab and Haryana, but so far no one's been caught behind these threats.