Chandigarh court gets bomb threat email, area cordoned off

Cybercrime unit now tracking who sent the email

Thankfully, no explosives or suspicious items turned up—so everyone was safe. The cybercrime unit is now trying to track down who sent the email.

This is actually the fourth fake bomb scare at this court complex; one of the earlier three incidents was similar.

There have also been recent hoaxes targeting courts and schools across Punjab and Haryana, but so far no one's been caught behind these threats.