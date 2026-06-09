Chandigarh hits 41 Celsius, IMD forecasts 43, thunderstorms expected India Jun 09, 2026

Chandigarh just hit 41 Celsius for the first time this month, and it's only getting hotter. IMD says we could see 43 Celsius by Wednesday.

If you're feeling the heat, you're not alone. Relief is on the horizon, though, with rain and thunderstorms expected later in the week.