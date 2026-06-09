Chandigarh hits 41 Celsius, IMD forecasts 43, thunderstorms expected
India
Chandigarh just hit 41 Celsius for the first time this month, and it's only getting hotter. IMD says we could see 43 Celsius by Wednesday.
If you're feeling the heat, you're not alone. Relief is on the horizon, though, with rain and thunderstorms expected later in the week.
Westerly winds trigger yellow heat alert
Westerly winds are behind this sudden spike, pushing temperatures well above normal and triggering a yellow alert for heat wave conditions.
The last big heat wave here was May 20, when it hit a scorching 44.4 Celsius.
IMD has now issued an orange alert for storms and hail on June 11-12, so expect things to cool off by Friday, with highs dropping below 40 Celsius soon.