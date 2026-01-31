Chandigarh records its 3rd-wettest January since 2013
Chandigarh saw a major jump in rainfall this January, clocking 63.6mm—about 69% more than usual.
That's the city's third-wettest January since 2013, with only 2022 and 2017 seeing more rain.
Rain, fog, and more rain expected soon
The heavy rain wasn't just a random event—it was driven by western disturbances, which also helped boost soil moisture and groundwater after a dry spell.
This has been good news for local crops but also brought some wild weather.
The IMD report does not mention a single-day 40mm total or a "wettest day in four years" — no single-day rainfall figure or 4-year comparison is given in the source.
Dense fog at month-end cut visibility to just 40 meters.
More rain and gusty winds are expected soon, so keep an eye out if you're heading outdoors!