Chandigarh records its 3rd-wettest January since 2013

Rain, fog, and more rain expected soon

The heavy rain wasn't just a random event—it was driven by western disturbances, which also helped boost soil moisture and groundwater after a dry spell.

This has been good news for local crops but also brought some wild weather.

The IMD report does not mention a single-day 40mm total or a "wettest day in four years" — no single-day rainfall figure or 4-year comparison is given in the source.

Dense fog at month-end cut visibility to just 40 meters.

More rain and gusty winds are expected soon, so keep an eye out if you're heading outdoors!