Chemist strike stalls as 12 states and UTs opt out
The big chemist strike planned for May 20, 2026, is now losing momentum: pharmacy groups from 12 states and union territories (including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal) have decided not to join in.
Their main reason? After a chat with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), they felt reassured that e-pharmacy rules will be reviewed.
These states also said keeping medicine access smooth for everyone matters most.
AIOCD called strike over unregulated e-pharmacies
The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) called for the strike because they're worried about unregulated e-pharmacies.
They claim some online platforms are using fake or AI-generated prescriptions and taking advantage of relaxed pandemic rules, which hurts small local chemists.
Even though many states have stepped back, AIOCD still wants stricter checks on e-pharmacies to keep things fair and safe.