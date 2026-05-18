Chemist strike stalls as 12 states and UTs opt out India May 18, 2026

The big chemist strike planned for May 20, 2026, is now losing momentum: pharmacy groups from 12 states and union territories (including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal) have decided not to join in.

Their main reason? After a chat with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), they felt reassured that e-pharmacy rules will be reviewed.

These states also said keeping medicine access smooth for everyone matters most.