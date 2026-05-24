Chennai Airport adds T2 thermal cameras and Ebola health desk
India
Chennai International Airport is taking extra steps to keep Ebola out, with new thermal cameras at International Terminal 2 (T2) to spot anyone with a fever, a key Ebola symptom.
There's also a special health desk near immigration where travelers from abroad get checked.
Arrivals from Ebola-affected countries report symptoms
If you're arriving from an Ebola-affected country, you're asked to let airport health staff know if you feel sick (think fever, fatigue, or vomiting) before clearing immigration.
Don't worry, Ebola isn't airborne; it spreads through contact with bodily fluids or contaminated surfaces.
So far, no cases have been reported in Chennai or nearby airports, but these checks are all about staying safe and stopping the virus at the border.