Chennai Airport adds T2 thermal cameras and Ebola health desk

Arrivals from Ebola-affected countries report symptoms

If you're arriving from an Ebola-affected country, you're asked to let airport health staff know if you feel sick (think fever, fatigue, or vomiting) before clearing immigration.

Don't worry, Ebola isn't airborne; it spreads through contact with bodily fluids or contaminated surfaces.

So far, no cases have been reported in Chennai or nearby airports, but these checks are all about staying safe and stopping the virus at the border.