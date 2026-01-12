Chennai ramps up security for Kaanum Pongal celebrations
Chennai is going all out to keep things safe for Kaanum Pongal on January 17.
The city will have 16,000 police personnel and 1,500 Home Guards on duty, especially around Marina Beach and Besant Nagar where big crowds are expected.
Temporary control rooms and police booths are popping up to help everyone enjoy the festivities with peace of mind.
Extra safety steps across the city
Marina Beach will see three control rooms, extra police booths, eight ambulances on standby, and lots of eyes with CCTV cameras and drone surveillance.
Sea bathing is off-limits to avoid accidents, with anti-drowning teams ready just in case.
Other busy spots like Guindy Children's Park and malls will also have more patrols.
For kids' safety, wrist-ID bands will be handed out at help desks so families can relax a bit more while celebrating.