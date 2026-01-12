Chennai ramps up security for Kaanum Pongal celebrations

Extra safety steps across the city

Marina Beach will see three control rooms, extra police booths, eight ambulances on standby, and lots of eyes with CCTV cameras and drone surveillance.

Sea bathing is off-limits to avoid accidents, with anti-drowning teams ready just in case.

Other busy spots like Guindy Children's Park and malls will also have more patrols.

For kids' safety, wrist-ID bands will be handed out at help desks so families can relax a bit more while celebrating.