Chhattisgarh allows liquor sales on Holi, Gandhi Nirvana Day
India
Chhattisgarh has changed its rules to allow liquor sales on Holi, Muharram, and Gandhi Nirvana Day—a big shift from the earlier total ban during these festivals.
The government says this move is meant to deal with real-world challenges during celebrations, but it's sparked criticism for breaking with tradition and going against Mahatma Gandhi's anti-addiction values.
Critics say it sends wrong message
Officials argue that cutting dry days from seven to three will help boost state revenue and reduce illegal alcohol sales that tend to spike when shops are closed.
They believe legal sales can keep things under control, but critics say it sends the wrong message by putting money over morals—especially on days linked to cultural or ethical significance.