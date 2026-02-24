Chhattisgarh budget 2026-27: ₹1.72 lakh crore for inclusive growth

CM says it's all about helping farmers, youth, tribes

A lot of the money goes straight into things that impact daily life—like ₹22,380 crore for schools, ₹16,560 crore for rural development, and over ₹13,000 crore for agriculture.

There are also new pushes into AI, sports, tourism, and startups (₹100 crore each per year), plus special schemes: girls turning 18 get ₹1.5 lakh under the Rani Durgavati Scheme and women get half off property registration fees.

Farmers see fresh support with the Krisak Unnati Yojana (₹10,000 crore) and sugarcane bonuses too.

Big infrastructure projects—including new education cities and medical colleges—are also in the mix.

The Chief Minister says it's all about helping farmers, youth, and tribes while keeping spending responsible—a move that could shape opportunities across the state for young people like you.