Chhattisgarh cooks' protest: 2 deaths spark outrage
India
Mid-day meal cooks in Chhattisgarh have been protesting for over a month, demanding their daily pay be raised from just ₹66 to more than ₹400.
Sadly, two women cooks—Rukhmani Sinha and Dulari Bai Yadav—died during this period, raising tough questions about protest conditions and support for low-paid workers.
Why it matters
These deaths have put the spotlight on how tough things are for thousands of women running school kitchens on very low wages.
While the government has offered a 25% hike, union leaders say it's not enough and warn of bigger protests if demands aren't met.
The cooks are a key workforce for the PM Poshan scheme that provides meals to school kids across the state.