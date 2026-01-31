Chhattisgarh cooks' protest: 2 workers die, spotlight on tough conditions
India
Two midday meal cooks, Dulari Yadav and Rukmani Sinha, died after participating in protests in Chhattisgarh for better pay and job security.
Since December 29, thousands of cooks have been demanding a raise from ₹66 to over ₹400 a day and more stable employment under the PM-POSHAN scheme; around 87,000 cooks work under the scheme in Chhattisgarh.
Union president calls out government
Their deaths have put a spotlight on the tough conditions faced by school meal workers.
The union president called out the government for not listening to their demands, while officials say the deaths weren't linked to the protest.
With the strike now over a month old and school meals disrupted in many schools, many are asking if these essential workers are being heard enough.