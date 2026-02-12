Chhattisgarh cop arrested for dealing heroin
India
A Chhattisgarh Police constable, Himanshu Burman, was arrested in Raipur after police found him with heroin he allegedly planned to sell.
Acting on a tip-off about his involvement in drug trafficking, officers picked him up and are now questioning him to see if he's linked to a bigger drug network.
DCP Patel on police's anti-drug drive
Burman's arrest is just one piece of Raipur's recent anti-drug push—over 15 people have been caught and drugs worth lakhs seized in the last month alone.
Recently, two others were nabbed for running heroin between Punjab and Chhattisgarh.
DCP Sandeep Patel said the police "will definitely arrest anyone involved in this case, whoever they are," underlining their commitment to cleaning up the supply chain.