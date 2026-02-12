Chhattisgarh cop arrested for dealing heroin

DCP Patel on police's anti-drug drive

Burman's arrest is just one piece of Raipur's recent anti-drug push—over 15 people have been caught and drugs worth lakhs seized in the last month alone.

Recently, two others were nabbed for running heroin between Punjab and Chhattisgarh.

DCP Sandeep Patel said the police "will definitely arrest anyone involved in this case, whoever they are," underlining their commitment to cleaning up the supply chain.