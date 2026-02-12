Chhattisgarh MLA banned from visiting village Maoist stronghold
India
Congress MLA Vikram Mandavi was recently asked not to visit villages like Sandra-Belur in Chhattisgarh, even though officials say Maoist influence is down to just 10-15%.
Local police flagged possible Maoist activity, which has people wondering if the area is really as safe as the government says.
BJP says security comes 1st
Mandavi openly questioned why MLAs face travel limits if things are truly under control, especially with the government promising to end Maoism by March 2026.
Former CM Bhupesh Baghel pointed out that politicians used to have more freedom to move around.
The BJP responded by saying security comes first and insisted they're still focused on wiping out any remaining threats.