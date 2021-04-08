Kidnapped CoBRA commando Rakeshwar Singh Manhas released by Naxals: Report

Police sources told the news agency ANI on Thursday that Manhas has been released by Naxals.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer confirmed that Manhas was released in the "deep jungle" around 5 pm, but was yet to reach the Tarrem camp.
CoBRA is a specialized unit of the CRPF. Manhas is a commando with the 210th CoBRA battalion.
Information
Naxals had released Manhas's photo on Wednesday
Earlier on Wednesday, the Naxals had released a photo of Manhas, confirming that he is in their custody. After the photo was released, authorities said that all efforts were underway to secure the personnel's safe return.
Family
Happiest day of my life: Commando's wife
The commando's family had appealed to the central government to ensure that Manhas is released unharmed. Reportedly, he is the sole breadwinner in the family and has a five-year-old daughter.
Reacting to the news of his release, his wife, Meenu, told ANI, "Today is the happiest day of my life."
"I always remained hopeful of his return. I thank the government," she added.
Attack
22 security personnel killed in Naxal attack
Roughly 2,000 personnel from six camps were mobilized on Friday night for an anti-insurgency operation after being tipped-off about the presence of two top Maoist leaders in the Jagargunda-Jonaguda-Tarrem belt.
On Saturday noon, a 450-strong contingent from Tarrem was ambushed by some 400 Naxals near Jonaguda.
22 security personnel died in the ensuing four-hour-long encounter. 30 sustained injuries and one, Manhas, was reported missing.