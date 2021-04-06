Home / News / India News / Chhattisgarh: 5-year-old daughter of kidnapped CoBRA commando pleads for release
India

Chhattisgarh: 5-year-old daughter of kidnapped CoBRA commando pleads for release

Written by
Siddhant Pandey
Last updated on Apr 06, 2021, 02:45 pm
Chhattisgarh: 5-year-old daughter of kidnapped CoBRA commando pleads for release

The five-year-old daughter of a CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) commando has appealed for the release of her father, who is reportedly in the custody of Naxals in Chhattisgarh.

The commando, Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, had gone missing after Naxals ambushed a contingent of security personnel during an anti-insurgency operation on Saturday.

The Naxals reportedly claimed they had taken Manhas into custody.

In this article
'Please, release my father' CRPF told me they cannot share any information yet: Wife 'Government's duty to ensure his safe return' Chhattisgarh reporter wanted me to send appeal to Naxals: Wife Manhas transferred to Chhattisgarh 3 months ago 22 security personnel killed in Naxal attack

Details

'Please, release my father'

"Please, release my father," a five-year-old Shragvi begged, wiping away her tears as she spoke to reporters at her Jammu home, PTI reported.

The rest of the family remained in a state of deep shock since hearing about the commando's disappearance on Saturday.

The family reportedly said that they learned about the Naxal attack from the news, not the CRPF or the government.

Wife

CRPF told me they cannot share any information yet: Wife

"Nobody from the government or the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) informed us about the incident," said Meenu, the commando's wife. CoBRA is a specialized unit of the CRPF.

Meenu said she contacted the CRPF headquarters in Jammu. She said, "I was told that there is nothing we can share with you. 'Once we get a clear picture, we will come to you.'"

Appeal

'Government's duty to ensure his safe return'

Meenu said it was the government's duty to ensure the commando's safe return.

"My husband served the country for the last 10 years and now it's the government's turn to ensure that he returns to us hale and hearty," she said, asking Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to raise the matter with the central government, the Prime Minister, and the Home Minister.

Quote

Chhattisgarh reporter wanted me to send appeal to Naxals: Wife

Meenu—who last spoke to Manhas at 9:30 pm on Friday—told PTI, "I got a telephone call from a person who introduced himself as a local reporter from Chhattisgarh."

"He wanted me to send a picture of my husband along with an appeal to the Naxals," she said, adding that she did not respond to his calls after discussing the matter with the family.

Information

Manhas transferred to Chhattisgarh 3 months ago

Fighting back tears, Meenu told the news agency, "Rakeshwar Singh Manhas joined the CRPF in 2011 and he has been serving the nation for the last 10 years. He was transferred to Chhattisgarh only three months back from Assam."

Naxal attack

22 security personnel killed in Naxal attack

Roughly 2,000 personnel from six camps were mobilized on Friday night for an anti-insurgency operation after being tipped-off about the presence of two top Maoist leaders in the Jagargunda-Jonaguda-Tarrem belt.

On Saturday noon, a 450-strong contingent from Tarrem was ambushed by some 400 Naxals near Jonaguda.

22 security personnel died in the ensuing four-hour-long encounter. 30 sustained injuries and one, Manhas, was reported missing.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Delhi: Part of under-construction bridge collapses, 1 died
Latest News
TN Elections: Thala Ajith reacts sternly to fans clicking selfie
Entertainment
Masks, ventilation stop COVID-19 spread better than social distancing: Study
Science
Mumbai: BMC restricts entry of people at its offices
Mumbai
Astronauts successfully relocate SpaceX's Resilience—first for a commercial crew port
Science
Delhi: Part of under-construction bridge collapses, 1 died
India
Latest India News
Amid COVID-19 surge, Delhi imposes night curfew starting today
India
Justice NV Ramana appointed Chief Justice of India by President
India
Coronavirus: India's tally crosses 12.6 million with 96K+ new cases
India
Dassault paid 1M euros to 'middleman' in Rafale deal: Report
India
Delhi COVID-19 vaccination centers to function 24 hours from tomorrow
India
Trending Topics