Chhattisgarh Naxal attack: Reports blame 'faulty intel'; officials dismiss claims

CRPF Director General Kuldiep Singh told The Indian Express, "We suspect that 25-30 of them (Naxals) are injured and about one-third of them have died." Reportedly, the Naxals used rocket launchers, hand grenades, and other sophisticated weapons.
Explaining the heavy fatalities, Singh added, "We were moving through an area that is under their control, and as such, they do have a tactical advantage there. They started firing at us with light machine guns when we were returning following our operation."