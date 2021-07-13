Chhattisgarh: Private bus operators to go on strike from today

The association of bus operators has put forth two demands before the state government

Private bus operators in Chhattisgarh have decided to go on an indefinite strike beginning July 13 i.e. today in support of their demands including a hike in the passenger fare, a senior leader said on Monday. He said that the daily expense to operate buses is more than the income, as a result of which operating buses has become unfeasible without any immediate relief.

Details

Around 12,000 private buses may go off the roads

Sayyad Anwar Ali, President, Chhattisgarh Yatayat Mahasangh (CYM) told PTI, "The strike may cause inconvenience to commuters as around 12,000 private buses may go off the roads." "We were already bearing the brunt of the lockdowns imposed on various occasions since the COVID-19 outbreak in March last year. The rise in diesel prices has added woes to our worries," he added.

Demands

Here are the demands put forth by bus operators

"The association has put forth two demands before the state government demanding a hike in the passenger fare," Ali said. He said that the other demand is to repeal the rule which states that vehicle owners will be exempted from payment of tax for a maximum period of two months for vehicles which are not in use.

Law

Operators want a particular rule to be withdrawn

"As per the rule enacted in 2009, bus operators have to pay tax on the vehicle even if it is not in use after a relaxation of two months," Ali said. "Due to COVID-19 restrictions, several private buses were not operated for more than two months during the past one-and-a-half year, and therefore, operators are demanding to do away with this rule," he added.

Quote

Association held a protest in Raipur on Monday

"The association on Monday held a protest in Budha Talab dharna sthal in Raipur, where the representatives of district bus associations were also present in support of its demands," Ali said.