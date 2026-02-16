Chhattisgarh: SDM, 3 others arrested for killing man during raid
India
A government official and three others have been arrested for allegedly murdering Ram Naresh Ram, a 60-year-old tribal man, during a crackdown on illegal bauxite mining in Hanspur village.
The group reportedly stopped villagers returning from their fields late at night, accused them of transporting ore, and assaulted them with sticks and iron rods.
Ram Naresh died from his injuries that same night; two others are still recovering in the hospital.
Protests have broken out
Police are investigating why private individuals accompanied the SDM for the raid.
Protests have broken out, with local Adivasi groups and Congress activists demanding justice and compensation for Ram Naresh's family.
Security has been tightened in the area as tensions remain high.