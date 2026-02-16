Chhattisgarh: SDM, 3 others arrested for killing man during raid India Feb 16, 2026

A government official and three others have been arrested for allegedly murdering Ram Naresh Ram, a 60-year-old tribal man, during a crackdown on illegal bauxite mining in Hanspur village.

The group reportedly stopped villagers returning from their fields late at night, accused them of transporting ore, and assaulted them with sticks and iron rods.

Ram Naresh died from his injuries that same night; two others are still recovering in the hospital.