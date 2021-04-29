China working 'overtime' to supply 25,000 oxygen concentrators to India

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Apr 29, 2021, 04:18 pm

China on Wednesday said that its medical suppliers are working "overtime" to supply at least 25,000 oxygen concentrators ordered by traders in India, which has been hit hard by a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

India has been facing a crippling shortage of medical oxygen and other essentials such as hospital beds, ventilators, and medicines.

Here are more details on this.

Details

'Cargo planes are under plan for medical supplies'

"Chinese medical suppliers are working overtime on orders from India, at least 25000 orders for oxygen concentrators in recent days. Cargo planes are under plan for medical supplies. Chinese customs will facilitate relevant process," Sun Weidong, the Chinese Ambassador to India, tweeted.

Earlier this week, it was reported that China's state-run Sichuan Airlines had suspended all its cargo flights to India for 15 days.

Twitter Post

You can view the tweet here

Information

COVID-19 had originated in China in late 2019

The COVID-19 pandemic had originated in Wuhan, China in late 2019. However, the country has since managed to largely contain the virus' spread. According to Worldometers, China has thus far reported 90,642 total cases and 4,636 deaths due to it.

Details

Development comes soon after US promised help to India

The development has come soon after the United States President Joe Biden said his government was sending all the help that India required in its fight against the pandemic.

"We are sending immediately a whole series of help that he needs, including providing for those Remdesivir and other drugs that are able to deal with this," Biden told reporters at White House on Tuesday.

Indo-China relations

India-China relations have soured severely since last year

The bilateral ties between China and India have soured severely since last April, after the forces of both the countries engaged in clashes and skirmishes near the disputed Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh.

Both sides suffered numerous casualties in the clashes.

However, the neighbors have come forward to help each other with medical supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Support

US lifts export ban; UK, France also offer aid

Several countries have offered aid to India as the country has turned the epicenter of the pandemic in the past few weeks.

They include the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, Russia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and Pakistan.

The US also recently lifted its ban on exporting raw materials needed to manufacture Covishield doses, following repeated requests from India.

Situation

The worsening COVID-19 situation in India

India has been gripped by a dreadful second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which experts blame on mutated strains of the virus, mass gatherings violating COVID-19 protocols, and a slow vaccination drive.

In the last 24 hours, the country reported 3.79 lakh infections - the highest one-day surge for any nation in the outbreak.

With 3,645 fatalities, it also marked the deadliest day yet.