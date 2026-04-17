CISCE likely to announce ICSE and ISC 2026 results online

CISCE: re-evaluation and improvement exams

Last year, nearly everyone cleared the exams: ISC had a 99.02% pass rate, with girls slightly ahead of boys.

For ICSE too, girls led by a small margin.

Remember, you need at least 33% in each subject and overall to pass.

If things don't go as planned this time, CISCE offers re-evaluation and improvement exams for up to two subjects, so there's still hope if you want another shot!