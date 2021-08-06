Home / News / India News / Supreme Court pulls up CBI over Jharkhand judge's death case
India

Supreme Court pulls up CBI over Jharkhand judge's death case

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on Aug 06, 2021, 03:53 pm
Supreme Court pulls up CBI over Jharkhand judge's death case
Supreme Court has pulled up the CBI over the issue of protection to courts and judges.

The Supreme Court of India on Friday issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged murder of a Jharkhand judge. It pulled up the central probe agency for failing to respond to complaints of threats by judicial officers. CBI is currently investigating a 50-year-old judge's death in Dhanbad last week. Here are more details.

In this article
Details

'CBI has done nothing,' Supreme Court said

The top court was hearing a suo motu case on the issue of protection to courts and judges in the wake of the Jharkhand incident. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justice Surya Kant remarked the CBI has "done nothing" and they expected a change in its attitude. The SC added that probe agencies are not helping the judiciary.

Quote

'CBI and IB not helping judiciary at all'

The SC noted that judges are threatened and mentally harassed for handling cases that involve criminals and gangsters. "This is a new trend in this country. If an adverse order is passed, then the judiciary is maligned. If judges file a complaint to the police or CBI, then they do not respond. The Intelligence Bureau and CBI are not helping the judiciary at all."

Details

Next hearing is on Monday

The Supreme Court called the Jharkhand judge's death a failure of the state. "Look at this unfortunate case of the death of a young judge." It has now asked state governments to file status reports on the security they are providing to judicial officers. The court will next hear the matter on Monday, August 9.

Case

Judge Uttam Anand died on July 28 in apparent accident

On July 28, District and Sessions Judge at the Dhanbad court, Uttam Anand, was knocked down by an autorickshaw while he was on his morning jog. He suffered "diffuse contusion" in the head, fracture and blood clots in the protection layer of the brain. While it was initially believed to be an accident, CCTV footage suggested the auto may have deliberately hit the judge.

Probe

CBI takes over case, forms 20-member team

The CBI took over the case on Wednesday, forming a 20-member team to investigate the matter. Earlier, several people were arrested by the local police in this case and the autorickshaw had been seized. Notably, Judge Anand was hearing several criminal cases and had also rejected the bail petitions of two gangsters from Uttar Pradesh.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Supreme Court rules in favor of Amazon in Future-Reliance case

Latest News

'Cobra Kai' S04 finally gets release date, premiering this December

Entertainment

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 14: Complete report

Sports

78th Venice Film Festival: Picking nine of our favorite flicks

Entertainment

How to watch field hockey? Here is a useful guide

Sports

'Marjaawaan' song review: Akshay Kumar-Vaani's chemistry looks forced on screen

Entertainment

Latest India News

J&J applies for EUA of COVID-19 vaccine in India

India

Supreme Court rules in favor of Amazon in Future-Reliance case

India

Kerala CM Vijayan flays Karnataka's fresh travel curbs on passengers

India

MP rains: Not seen such devastation in 70yrs, says CM

India

Coronavirus: India asks states to consider local curbs during festivals

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Related News

Jharkhand judge's hit-and-run 'accident' reaches SC as CCTV suggests murder

India

Another SC judge recuses from hearing West Bengal-related case

India

SC judge Indira Banerjee recuses from WB post-poll violence case

India

Jharkhand News

Jharkhand: In a first, primitive tribe girl passes matric exam

India

MLA says was offered Rs. 1cr to topple Jharkhand government

Politics

Stepson allegedly stabs family to death, kills himself in Dhanbad

India

Two girls missing following sexual assault complaints against shelter home

India

Army buys Jharkhand farmer's watermelon harvest after his generous offer

India
Trending Topics