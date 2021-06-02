Home / News / India News / Delhi: Cleric arrested for raping minor girl inside a mosque
India

Delhi: Cleric arrested for raping minor girl inside a mosque

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on Jun 02, 2021, 04:51 pm
Delhi: Cleric arrested for raping minor girl inside a mosque
A 10-year-old girl was raped by a cleric inside a mosque in Delhi on May 30. The accused has been held by the police.

A 48-year-old cleric of a mosque in northeast Delhi has been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl. A First Information Report has been registered against the accused, who is currently in a 14-day judicial custody, reports say. Locals had protested outside the mosque after the incident came to light. Here are more details on this.

In this article
Incident

Incident took place on Sunday night in Harsh Vihar

On Sunday night, the survivor's family members had asked her to fetch some water from the mosque. There, she was lured and sexually assaulted by the cleric. The girl narrated the ordeal to her family after returning home, following which they went to the mosque to confront the accused. He, however, had reportedly fled the scene.

Details

Case filed under sections of the IPC and POCSO Act

Police said agitated locals had gathered outside the mosque and informed the cops about the matter. Police personnel were deployed there to calm the protesters. Thereafter, the girl was counselled and taken for a medical examination. A case of rape has since been filed under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Arrest

Cleric held on Monday, sent to 14-day judicial custody

The accused, identified as Imam Ilyas, was arrested on Monday morning from Loni in the neighboring city of Ghaziabad, where he had been living. The cleric hails from Bharatpur in Rajasthan, is married, and has four children, according to the police. Following his arrest, Ilyas was produced before a local court, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

Quote

Will file charge sheet soon for speedy justice: Cops

"We registered an FIR after receiving a complaint and arrested the accused. Further investigation is in progress and we aim to file a charge sheet soon for speedy justice (sic)," a senior police official said, according to The Indian Express.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
A month after Kejriwal's announcement, Delhi's poor await free ration

Latest News

Pakistan launches homemade COVID-19 vaccine 'PakVac' with China's help

World

'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' star Matthew Perry breaks off engagement to Molly Hurwitz

Entertainment

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 to debut in India next week

Auto

Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff, on a joyride, pulled over by cops

Entertainment

French Open 2021: Alexander Zverev beats Russia's Roman Safiullin

Sports

Latest India News

A month after Kejriwal's announcement, Delhi's poor await free ration

India

Coronavirus: India reports 1.32 lakh new cases, 3.2K more deaths

India

Foreign COVID-19 vaccines exempted from local trials, batch testing

India

Assam: Doctor brutally assaulted by mob after COVID-19 patient dies

India

COVID-19: 4th serosurvey to focus on kids, rural areas

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Related News

Rajasthan: 14-year-old girl abducted, raped repeatedly by relative

India

Delhi man arrested for raping 12-year-old; victim in ICU

India
Trending Topics