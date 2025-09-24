Next Article
CM Rekha Gupta announces ₹4,000cr Yamuna rejuvenation plan
India
Big news for Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta just announced 46 new projects—worth over ₹4,000 crore—to help bring the Yamuna River back to life.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will officially launch these on September 30.
The announcement came as new power sub-stations were opened at DTC depots.
New power sub -stations to come online
The plan includes building Asia's largest sewage treatment plant in Okhla and finally tackling a sewer and water connection backlog that's been around for nearly three decades.
New electrical sub-stations from BSES Rajdhani and Tata Power are also coming online to boost the city's grid.
Plus, after an 18-year pause, interstate busses between Delhi and Baraut are rolling again—making travel easier for everyone.