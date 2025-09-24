CM Rekha Gupta announces ₹4,000cr Yamuna rejuvenation plan

New power sub -stations to come online

The plan includes building Asia's largest sewage treatment plant in Okhla and finally tackling a sewer and water connection backlog that's been around for nearly three decades.

New electrical sub-stations from BSES Rajdhani and Tata Power are also coming online to boost the city's grid.

Plus, after an 18-year pause, interstate busses between Delhi and Baraut are rolling again—making travel easier for everyone.