Home / News / India News / Co-WIN gains global attention, 76 countries want to use technology
India

Co-WIN gains global attention, 76 countries want to use technology

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on Jul 05, 2021, 02:41 pm
Co-WIN gains global attention, 76 countries want to use technology
Indian government is planning to share Co-WIN technology with dozens of countries, free of cost.

The Indian government is planning to share Co-WIN software technology - being used in India's national vaccination program - with dozens of countries, free of cost. As many as 76 countries have already shown interest in adopting the platform, according to Dr. RS Sharma, the CEO of National Health Authority (NHA). In fact, the government is set to host a virtual global conclave today.

In this article
Information

Which countries have shown interest in Co-WIN?

The countries that have shown interest in adopting the digital platform include Canada, Mexico, Nigeria, Panama, and Uganda, among others, PTI reported. Hundreds of officials, health and technology experts, as well as private individuals are expected to participate in today's event.

Conclave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the event

The conclave will be inaugurated by Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the event. Foreign Secretary HV Shringla, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, and Dr. Sharma will also speak at the event, reports say. The event is being organized as a joint initiative by the Union Ministries of Health, External Affairs, and the NHA.

Details

196 officials from foreign countries have registered

"196 officials from foreign countries and 116 private individuals from 41 countries have registered for participation in the Global Conclave on Co-WIN," Dr. Sharma said, according to ThePrint. "In due course of time, we will also have information on the countries that formally showcase their interest in adopting the platform for vaccination in their respective countries."

Details

'It will not be allowed for commercial use'

Dr. Sharma told ThePrint that the platform will be shared as a product licensed by the Indian government but made available free of cost to interested countries. "Co-WIN is a public digital good in India, and it will be shared with other countries with the same expectation," he said, adding, "It will not be allowed to be used as a platform for commercial use."

Portal

What is Co-WIN?

Co-WIN stands for COVID Vaccine Intelligence Work. It was introduced by the central government this January when the nationwide inoculation drive was launched. It can be used for vaccine registration, booking of slots, and downloading vaccination certificates. The platform had seen 20 crore registrations in the first four months and as of July 1, 35.4 crore people had registered on it, said Dr. Sharma.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
As COVID-19 subsides, SBI report predicts third wave next month

Latest News

Assam launches incentive scheme to boost orthodox, specialty tea production

India

Delhi cricketer Subodh Bhati hammers double-century in a T20 match

Sports

OnePlus Nord 2 tipped to debut around July 24

Technology

West Bengal: BJP alleges its MLA was attacked by TMC

India

Stan Swamy, arrested in Elgaar Parishad case, dies at 84

India

Latest India News

COVID-19: Cinema halls allowed to open in UP from today

India

As COVID-19 subsides, SBI report predicts third wave next month

India

Ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh admitted to ICU in Lucknow

India

'Bone Death': New post-coronavirus condition emerges, 3 cases reported

India

Delhi unlock: Stadiums, sports complexes reopen tomorrow; multiplexes stay shut

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Related News

Government claims Co-WIN data of 150 million Indians wasn't leaked

Technology

India strongly opposes 'COVID-19 vaccine passport' idea at G7 meet

India

Unavailable slots, registration glitches: Co-WIN app faces issues

India

Co-WIN app suffers glitches on 1st day of vaccination drive

India
Trending Topics