Cockroach Janta Party forms after chief justice of India remark India Jun 09, 2026

A youth group called the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) popped up after the chief justice of India compared unemployed youth to "cockroaches."

Founded by Abhijeet Dipke, they held their first protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on June 6 and are thinking about becoming a political party.

But if they do, the Election Commission (EC) is unlikely to let them use a cockroach as their election symbol.