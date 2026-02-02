Coimbatore family of 3 dies by suicide
A family in Coimbatore—B Kamalesh, a junior engineer, his wife Ilakkiya, a nurse battling advanced cancer, and their 10-year-old daughter Ekshitha—died by suicide at home on Sunday night.
Kamalesh reportedly mixed cyanide into a soft drink for his wife and daughter before taking it himself, after learning that Ilakkiya's cancer had spread and her chances of recovery were low.
Kamalesh recorded video explaining family's decision
Before their deaths, Kamalesh recorded a video explaining the family's decision was due to Ilakkiya's illness.
He asked that their bodies be taken straight to the church for burial without postmortem.
He also transferred ₹50,000 to the church for funeral expenses and donated his fixed deposits, requesting that any job benefits go toward helping poor people.
Police are investigating the case.