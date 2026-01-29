Congress leader escapes attempted kidnapping on Samruddhi Expressway
Congress councilor Rajesh Adoor was nearly kidnapped early Thursday while traveling with his wife and colleagues from Pune to Nagpur.
Masked men in cars stopped their bus near Sawangi, threatened Adoor, and demanded he talk to someone called "Sohelbhai Shaikh."
When Adoor refused, things got tense but he and his group pushed back, forcing the attackers to run.
One suspect was caught at the scene.
Police investigation points to political rivalry
Police quickly registered a case against the suspects for attempted kidnapping and criminal intimidation.
They're now searching for more people involved and are identifying remaining accused and establishing a motive, including checking connections to the named "Sohelbhai Shaikh."
The investigation is ongoing as authorities try to uncover who ordered it and why.