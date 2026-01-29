Congress leader escapes attempted kidnapping on Samruddhi Expressway India Jan 29, 2026

Congress councilor Rajesh Adoor was nearly kidnapped early Thursday while traveling with his wife and colleagues from Pune to Nagpur.

Masked men in cars stopped their bus near Sawangi, threatened Adoor, and demanded he talk to someone called "Sohelbhai Shaikh."

When Adoor refused, things got tense but he and his group pushed back, forcing the attackers to run.

One suspect was caught at the scene.