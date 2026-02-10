Congress MLA's aide posts 'Dhurandhar' scene recreation, lands in trouble
India
Matin Patel, a Congress MLA's aide from Kalaburagi, is under investigation after posting a reel.
In the video, he's seen arriving in a black SUV and dancing with friends while waving around what looks like a pistol and gun—recreating Akshaye Khanna's "Rehman Dakait" scene from the film Dhurandhar.
Kalaburagi Police are investigating the matter
Kalaburagi Police say they're tracking down where the video was shot and checking if those guns are real or just props.
If the weapons turn out to be genuine, they'll investigate whether Patel had proper licenses or broke any rules under India's Arms Act—and said action will be taken under the Arms Act.