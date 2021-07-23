3 Congress workers, headed to Sidhu's swearing-in, died in accident

Jul 23, 2021

3 Congress party workers were killed and dozens others injured in a bus accident in Moga, Punjab.

Three Congress party workers were killed in a bus accident in Moga district of Punjab this morning, reports said. Around 60 people have been injured in the accident. The party workers were headed to state capital Chandigarh to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Navjot Singh Sidhu, the newly-appointed chief of Punjab Congress. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has condoled the deaths.

Details

Accident occurred around 8 am at Lohara Chowk

The accident occurred after the private minibus carrying Congress workers began speeding and rammed into a state roadways bus. The crash happened at the Lohara Chowk in Moga on the Jalandhar-Barnala road around 8 am. Victims of the incident were supporters of Congress MLA Kulbir Singh and were traveling from Zira, 15 kilometers from Moga, reports say. The roadways bus was going toward Jalandhar.

Aftermath

24 severely injured, rushed to civil hospital in Moga

Those injured in the accident were rushed to the civil hospital in Moga. Reports said around 24 people have been severely wounded and there was a shortage of hospital beds to treat all the injured. Senior Medical Officer (SMO), Dr. Sukhpreet Brar said, "Three people have died so far. The condition of some the injured is critical due to the impact of the collision."

Reaction

'Saddened,' tweeted the CM; asks for a report

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted, "Saddened to learn of the bus accident in Moga district in which 3 Congress workers have reportedly died & many persons are injured." The CM said he had directed Moga officials to immediately provide the required medical attention to all the injured and also send a report to the state government.

Other details

Sidhu to take charge as Punjab Congress chief today

Congress President Sonia Gandhi had, on Sunday, appointed Sidhu as the new chief of the party's Punjab unit, despite strong opposition from CM Singh and his supporters. Sidhu will today take charge of the position, along with four working presidents. Singh is also expected to attend the event. The two had also met for tea before the ceremony.