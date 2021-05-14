Actively considering live-streaming Supreme Court proceedings: CJI NV Ramana

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on May 14, 2021, 12:15 am

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Thursday said that he was actively considering a proposal to start live-streaming the proceedings of the Supreme Court. The CJI made the statement at a virtual function for the launch of an application for granting access to virtual proceedings of the Supreme Court to journalists as the media faces great challenges in reporting. Here are more details.

Event

'Will seek general consensus in court'

CJI Ramana said, "I am also actively considering the proposal to telecast live the proceedings of the Supreme Court. However, before initiating concrete steps in this regard, I plan to seek general consensus among my colleagues in the court." The event was also attended by Justices DY Chandrachud, AM Khanwilkar, and Hemant Gupta. Justices Chandrachud and Khanwilkar are both recovering from COVID-19.

Details

SC introducing feature for summarizing landmark judgments on website, app

The CJI launched the mobile app, which provides links to virtual hearings to journalists. The SC is introducing a feature of 'Indicative Notes' on its website and the app to summarize landmark judgments, he said, adding that he has given directions to rationalize the process for giving accreditation to journalists, LiveLaw reported. He said, "Our media friends, you need not bother coming to court."

Background

In 2018, then CJI accepted live broadcasts of case hearings

In the Swapnil Tripathi case in 2018, a three-judge bench led by the then CJI, Dipak Misra, had accepted broadcasting Supreme Court hearings live. Live-streaming will increase the transparency of judicial proceedings, the court had said in the judgment. However, the necessary amendments to the SC rules to frame the modalities for live-streaming are yet to be made.