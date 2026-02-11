Constable kills man he suspected was having affair with wife
India
A police constable in Navi Mumbai, Bandu Bhise (49), has been arrested for allegedly murdering Somnath Bobade (30), who he suspected was having an affair with his wife.
Bhise and three others reportedly strangled Bobade inside a car, then drove 190km to Satara district to burn the body and dump it in a farm well.
The crime came to light when a farmer found the partially burnt body on February 6.
Cops tracked Bhise down after combing through CCTV footage
Investigators combed through footage from 300 CCTV cameras and spotted Bhise's car at a toll plaza on February 6.
By February 9, they tracked him down in Kalamboli.
During questioning, Bhise confessed and named his accomplices—Vijay Pawar, Kiran Gaikwad, and Srinivas Lone—all of whom have now been arrested.
The investigation is still ongoing.