Constable kills man he suspected was having affair with wife India Feb 11, 2026

A police constable in Navi Mumbai, Bandu Bhise (49), has been arrested for allegedly murdering Somnath Bobade (30), who he suspected was having an affair with his wife.

Bhise and three others reportedly strangled Bobade inside a car, then drove 190km to Satara district to burn the body and dump it in a farm well.

The crime came to light when a farmer found the partially burnt body on February 6.