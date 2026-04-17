Cooch Behar enclaves' residents worry after 110 voter names disappear
People living in West Bengal's Cooch Behar enclaves are worried after 110 names disappeared from the voter list.
These residents got Indian citizenship back in 2015 after the India-Bangladesh enclave swap, but now many fear losing their right to vote, possibly even their status as citizens, because of recent changes to the electoral rolls.
Dakshin Mashaldanga voter names missing
In Dakshin Mashaldanga, a village already lacking basics like schools and a primary health center, families are confused about why their names, and even those of married daughters, have vanished from the list.
We don't understand the process, said Sattar Ali, whose family has voted since 2015 but is now left anxious about what comes next.
Even with all their survey records, residents say they feel uncertain and left out.