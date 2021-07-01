Home / News / India News / Constable dead, several injured in bus accident in Kolkata
India

Constable dead, several injured in bus accident in Kolkata

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 01, 2021, 04:44 pm
Constable dead, several injured in bus accident in Kolkata
Several passengers suffered injuries after the bus hit the wall of Fort William

A police constable died and 13 others suffered injuries on Thursday when a bus carrying passengers hit the wall adjoining a gate of Fort William, the Army's Eastern Command headquarters, with its driver having lost control on the wheels, an officer said. Vivekananda Dab, who was employed with the Kolkata Police Reserve Force, was declared "brought dead" by doctors at the nearby SSKM hospital.

In this article
What happened?

Crane helped pull him out from under the bus

The minibus, which was on its way to Howrah from Metiabruz, mowed down the motorcycle-borne police constable Dab before it crashed into the brick wall of the British-era fort near Hastings area around 12:30 pm, the officer said. "We had to use a crane to pull him out from under the bus," he explained further.

Further details

Brakes of the bus had supposedly failed

Passengers who sustained injuries were also taken to the state-run SSKM hospital, and the condition of at least four of them has been stated to be critical, the officer said. "It seems the brakes had failed, and the driver, in a bid to stop the speeding bus, hit a tree and then the brick wall," he added.

Further details

A thorough investigation is underway: Kolkata Police Commissioner

As soon as news of the accident was received, police forces rushed to the site. As many as three cranes were brought to aid rescue efforts. Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra, who visited the site of the accident, said the matter was being looked into, and more details will be available after a thorough investigation.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Gulshan Kumar murder case: Bombay HC upholds Dawood aide's conviction

Latest News

International Joke Day: Some pure comedies that took funny seriously

Entertainment

Prevail Electric start-up launches three electric scooters in India

Auto

2021 Wimbledon: Alexander Zverev overcomes Tennys Sandgren in second round

Sports

'Hungama 2' trailer: Paresh Rawal's Radheshyam Tiwari returns, with a sizzling wife

Entertainment

64-year-old ties widowed daughter-in-law with chain, beats her; arrested

India

Latest India News

Gulshan Kumar murder case: Bombay HC upholds Dawood aide's conviction

India

LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs. 25. Check rates here

India

Zydus applies for approval of its 3-dose, needle-free COVID-19 vaccine

India

Tamil Nadu best in handling COVID-19 second wave: Public survey

India

Andhra: Man kills wife, wheels her body in suitcase; arrested

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India
Trending Topics