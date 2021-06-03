Cops walk four kilometers carrying injured woman on makeshift stretcher

The woman got hit by a running train while crossing the railway tracks

A team of policemen walked four km carrying a woman on a makeshift stretcher to a hospital after she was found injured near rail tracks in the Western Ghats section between Khandala and Karjat stations in Maharashtra. "The woman is now recuperating at a government hospital in Pune and is reported to be in a stable condition," officials said on Thursday.

They made the stretcher out of saree and bamboo sticks

According to the Railway Police, the incident took place on Monday when the woman, Asha Waghmare (42), was found lying beside the tracks near Jamrung in the ghat section. A team of four to five policemen rushed there and carried the woman on a stretcher made of saree and bamboo sticks in the hilly section.

Lonavla railway station master had informed police about the woman

Police personnel later used an ambulance to rush the woman to a primary health care center in Karjat, around 120 km from Mumbai. "On Monday, we received information from the Lonavla railway station master that a woman was lying near the rail tracks in the ghat section near Jamrung," Lonavla Railway Police Sub-Inspector Vishnu Gosavi told PTI.

Policemen and porters were immediately rushed to the spot

"Since the spot was 20 to 22 km away from Lonavla, officials from the Karjat Railway Station, which was relatively closer to the spot, were informed," Gosavi said. A team of policemen and porters from the Karjat Railway Station were immediately rushed to the spot.

It was difficult to arrange transport in hilly terrain: Gosavi

"The woman, who had received injuries on her back, was found lying near the tracks. Since it is hilly terrain with a deep gorge on one side, it was difficult to arrange any transport to take her to hospital," said Gosavi. "Hence, the policemen, without wasting any time, prepared a makeshift stretcher and carried the woman to reach Palasdhari Railway Station," he said.

The woman is now recuperating at the hospital

"From there, the policemen ferried the woman in the ambulance to a hospital in Karjat. She was later taken to the government-run Sassoon General Hospital in Pune for further treatment," Gosavi said. "The woman is now recuperating at the hospital," the official said, adding that she is a resident of a nearby hamlet in the ghat section.

The woman was reportedly hit by a running train

"According to the woman, she got injured after being hit by a running train at a curve in the ghat section while she was trying to cross the railway tracks. Her family members were tracked and informed about the incident," Sub-inspector said.