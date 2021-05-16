Home / News / India News / Haryana extends COVID-19 lockdown again; warns of 'stringent measures'
India

Siddhant Pandey
The Haryana government on Sunday decided to extend its ongoing COVID-19 lockdown by one more week. The state's lockdown was supposed to be lifted on Monday (May 17). The state has been witnessing a decline in infections, however, the daily test positivity rate remains a worrisome 17%. Earlier in the day, the neighboring Delhi had also extended its lockdown by one week.

Stringent measures will be taken: Haryana minister

Anil Vij, the Home and Health Minister of Haryana, said in a tweet on Sunday, "Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana extended from 17 May to 24 May Stringent measures will be taken to implement the Alert." Haryana's lockdown had first come into force on May 3, which was followed by a stricter lockdown from May 10 to May 17.

Outbreak

9.6K new cases reported in Haryana

Haryana reported a total of 6,85,312 COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, the latest available update. On Saturday alone, 9,676 more people tested positive in the state while 144 patients died. With 1,691 new cases, Gurugram reported the highest number of infections, followed by Faridabad (867), Hisar (773), and Sonipat (739). The death toll has risen to 6,546. The state has 95,946 active cases.

Lockdown in neighboring Delhi also extended

In neighboring Delhi, the ongoing lockdown was extended by another week. The lockdown had come into force on April 19 and had already been extended thrice. The lockdown will now remain in force until 5 am on May 24. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that although infections are declining, he does not want to "squander the gains" achieved so far.

