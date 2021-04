Gujarat reported 4,541 new cases—the highest single-day spike—pushing the state's tally to 3,37,015, which includes 4,697 deaths and 3,09,626 recoveries. Madhya Pradesh reported a record 4,882 new cases. The state's tally has now climbed to 3,27,220, which includes 4,136 deaths and 2,92,598 recoveries.