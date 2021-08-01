Coronavirus: India reports over 40K cases for 5th straight day

Written by Siddhant Pandey

COVID-19 is now spreading at a faster rate across India.

India on Sunday reported nearly 42,000 new COVID-19 cases, the fifth consecutive day that infections stayed above 40,000. India is also seeing an increase in R value or the transmission factor, indicating that infections are now spreading at a faster rate. The developments come as experts have maintained caution, predicting a third wave of COVID-19 cases by September. Here are more details.

Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.16 crore; 4.23 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Sunday morning, India reported a total of 3,16,55,824 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,23,810. So far, 3,08,20,521 patients have recovered, while 4,10,952 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 41,831 new infections, 39,258 more discharges, and 541 fresh fatalities. 47,02,98,596 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

Nearly 50% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra reported 6,959 new COVID-19 cases along with 7,467 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 20,624 new cases and 16,865 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 1,987 new cases and 1,632 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,986 new cases and 2,178 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 2,058 new cases and 2,053 recoveries.

Regions

Positivity rate increasing in 10 states: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry said Saturday that 10 states are seeing an increase in the COVID-19 test positivity rate: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu. The states were asked to impose strict containment measures and ramp up vaccinations. The Ministry also noted that 46 districts are recording a test positivity rate higher than 10%.

R value

Rising R value cause of concern: AIIMS Delhi chief

Reports also suggested that the R value for COVID-19 has risen to nearly 1, which indicates that every one person infected will infect one other person. A rise in R value is a cause of concern, All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi Director Dr. Randeep Guleria told NDTV. He suggested the "test, track, and treat" strategy to break the chain of transmission.