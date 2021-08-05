Coronavirus: India asks states to consider local curbs during festivals

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Aug 05, 2021, 05:15 pm

India on Thursday reported nearly 43,000 new COVID-19 cases.

The Indian government has urged its states to impose local curbs ahead of festivals as there has been a marginal increase in the transmission factor of COVID-19. India on Thursday reported nearly 43,000 new COVID-19 cases along with over 500 fresh fatalities. Daily infections have refused to drive down even as experts worry a third wave could hit by September.

Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.17 crore; 4.23 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Thursday morning, India reported a total of 3,18,12,114 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,26,290. So far, 3,09,74,748 patients have recovered, while 4,11,076 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 42,982 new infections, 41,726 more discharges, and 533 fresh fatalities. 48,93,42,295 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

Over 52% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra reported 6,126 new COVID-19 cases along with 7,436 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 22,414 new cases and 19,478 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 1,769 new cases and 1,714 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,949 new cases and 2,011 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 2,442 new cases and 2,412 recoveries.

Restrictions

'Overcrowding could lead to super-speaders'

The Centre has warned that overcrowding during upcoming festivals in the country could lead to "super-spreader" events and cause a surge in infections. Hence, Chief Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan urged state governments in a letter to consider imposing local restrictions to ensure compliance with COVID-19 appropriate behavior. The government has repeatedly warned the public against non-compliance as infections may increase.

Vaccine

Panacea Biotec to make 25 million Sputnik V doses

Panacea Biotec will reportedly manufacture up to 25 million doses of Sputnik V. According to reports, India is expecting 20 crore vaccine doses in August followed by 25 crore in September. India's vaccination drive has faced criticism for its slow pace considering the country's massive population. Thus far, 8% of the population has been fully vaccinated while 28% has received at least one dose.