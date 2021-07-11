Coronavirus: India reports 41K+ new cases; nearly 900 more dead

Government officials warn against complacency as COVID-19 cases have declined.

India on Sunday reported over 41,000 new COVID-19 cases along with nearly 900 more deaths. Several states have eased COVID-19 restrictions to stem the viral spread in light of the decline in infections, however, government officials warn against letting the guard down. World Health Organisation (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan has also noted that the coronavirus pandemic isn't slowing down. Here are more details.

Statistics

India's tally reaches 3.08 crore; 4.08 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Sunday morning, India reported a total of 3,08,37,222 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,08,040. So far, 2,99,75,064 patients have recovered, while 4,54,118 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 41,506 new infections, 41,526 more discharges, and 895 fresh fatalities. 37,60,32,586 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Trend

Cases dipped after second wave peaked in May

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. Notably, India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

73% new cases concentrated in 5 states

Maharashtra reported 8,296 new COVID-19 cases along with 6,026 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 14,087 new cases and 11,867 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 2,162 new cases and 2,879 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 2,913 new cases and 3,321 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 2,925 new cases and 3,937 recoveries.

Vaccinations

Over 38 crore vaccine doses provided to states/UTs: Centre

The Health Ministry said Sunday that over 38.6 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states/union territories so far, while 11.25 lakh doses are in the pipeline. Over 1.44 crore doses are still available with states/UTs for use, it said. India has managed to fully vaccinate 5.5% of its total population, while over 22% has received at least one dose.

COVAXIN

COVAXIN emergency listing likely in 4-6 weeks: WHO

WHO's Swaminathan also said that the global health body is likely to take a call on whether Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN will be granted emergency use listing (EUL) in the coming four to six weeks. She was speaking at a webinar held by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) on Friday. COVAXIN—over 77% effective—is a two-dose inactivated vaccine indigenously produced in India.