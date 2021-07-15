Coronavirus: India reports 41K+ new cases; nearly 600 more dead

Daily COVID-19 cases have again exceeded the number of daily recoveries.

India on Thursday reported over 41,000 new COVID-19 cases. The number of daily infections has again exceeded daily recoveries, which stood at a little over 39,000. Daily infections have mostly stagnated in India, however, the experts warn a third wave will hit by September. The World Health Organization (WHO) has said the world is in the "early stages" of a third wave.

Statistics

India's tally nears 3.1 crore; 4.12 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Thursday morning, India reported a total of 3,09,87,880 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,11,989. So far, 3,01,43,850 patients have recovered, while 4,32,041 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 41,806 new infections, 39,130 more discharges, and 581 fresh fatalities. 39,13,40,491 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Trend

India reported over 4 lakh cases during second wave

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

58% new cases from Kerala, Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported 8,602 new COVID-19 cases along with 6,067 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 15,637 new cases and 12,974 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 1,990 new cases and 2,537 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 2,458 new cases and 3,021 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 2,591 new cases and 3,329 recoveries.

WHO

In early stages of third wave: WHO

WHO chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the world is in the "early stages" of the third wave. He warned against a surge in infections involving the Delta variant (B.1.617.2), first detected in India. "The Delta variant is now in more than 111 countries and we expect it to soon be the dominant COVID-19 strain circulating worldwide, if it isn't already," he said.

Vaccination

Centre asks states to rapidly vaccinate citizens

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan Wednesday raised concerns over the slow pace of vaccination in several states. Bhushan chaired a high-level meeting with health secretaries and senior immunization officials of 15 states/union territories. He urged such states to quickly administer unutilized doses available to them. Thus far, 5.8% of India's total population has been fully vaccinated, while 23% has received at least one dose.