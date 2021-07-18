Home / News / India News / Coronavirus: India reports 41K+ new cases; 40% in Kerala
Coronavirus: India reports 41K+ new cases; 40% in Kerala

Kerala reports the highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases in India.

India on Sunday reported over 41,000 new COVID-19 cases, however, nearly 40% of those were reported in Kerala alone. Kerala is now reporting the highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases for any Indian state. The nationwide death toll also rose to 4.13 lakh with 518 fresh fatalities. The government has repeatedly warned against laxity in preventive behavior as a "third wave" is imminent.

India's tally crosses 3.11 crore; 4.13 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Sunday morning, India reported a total of 3,11,06,065 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,13,609. So far, 3,02,69,796 patients have recovered, while 4,22,660 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 41,157 new infections, 42,004 more discharges, and 518 fresh fatalities. 40,49,31,715 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

India's second wave peaked in early May

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

40% infections located in Kerala

Maharashtra reported 8,172 new COVID-19 cases along with 8,950 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 16,148 new cases and 13,197 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 1,869 new cases and 3,144 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 2,205 new cases and 2,802 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 2,672 new cases and 2,467 recoveries.

Karnataka relaxes curbs; Haryana extends lockdown

Karnataka has decided to relax COVID-19 curbs, allowing cinema halls and theaters to operate with 50%. Colleges will be allowed to open from July 26. Mizoram has reimposed a total lockdown Aizawl Municipal Corporation area from July 18 till midnight on July 24. Meanwhile, Haryana has extended its ongoing lockdown by a week till July 26. The operational hours of restaurants/bars/clubs have been extended.

UP cancels Kanwar Yatra amid fears of COVID-19 third wave

