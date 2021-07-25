Coronavirus: 46% of all new cases concentrated in Kerala

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Jul 25, 2021, 04:54 pm

India reported nearly 40,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

India on Sunday reported nearly 40,000 new COVID-19 cases, while over 500 more patients died due to the viral disease. Notably, over 46% of all new infections were reported from Kerala. The daily test positivity rate stood at 2.4%, marking the 33rd consecutive day that it had remained under 3%. Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate remained under 5% at 2.24%. Here are more details.

Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.13 crore; 4.2 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Sunday morning, India reported a total of 3,13,71,901 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,20,551. So far, 3,05,43,138 patients have recovered, while 4,08,212 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 39,742 new infections, 39,972 more discharges, and 535 fresh fatalities. 43,31,50,864 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

46.6% new cases in Kerala alone

Maharashtra reported 6,269 new COVID-19 cases along with 7,332 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 18,531 new cases and 15,507 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 1,857 new cases and 2,050 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,819 new cases and 2,583 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 2,174 new cases and 2,737 recoveries.

Vaccination

Government refuses to fix timeline for vaccination drive

Only 7% of India's population has been vaccinated fully, while over 25% has received at least one dose. The central government had on Sunday told the Lok Sabha that no fixed deadline can be laid out for the completion of the COVID-19 vaccination drive. The Centre said that that the pandemic is dynamic and ever-evolving, which would make it difficult to fix a timeline.

Future

Third wave unlikely to disproportionately affect kids: UP serosurvey

As the vaccination drive's pace has been criticized, there are fears of an imminent third wave that might hit by September. There is widespread fear that the third wave may affect children more, however, the Uttar Pradesh government said results of a recently conducted serosurvey showed no significant variance between the number of antibodies present in children compared to those present in adults.